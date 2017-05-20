Chievo vs Roma live streaming free: preview, prediction
05/20/2017 at 19:00, in the program of the 37th round of the Italian Serie A championship, a duel is expected in Verona at the stadium “Marc Antonio Bentegodi” in which Chievo will play against Roma.
Remaining a regular among the middle peasants of the Italian top division, Chievo in this season is characterized by a slight decline, and in contrast to the final result of the previous campaign, is inferior to 4 positions. Nevertheless, having secured a propiska for the next season, Chievo ends the competition without too much pressure. Draw in the last round with Sampdoria on the road, was the second consecutive time, and also brought a series of win-win matches to 3 in a row. Let me remind you that shortly before that, “flying donkeys” shared points with Palermo, and even earlier defeated Genoa.
The victory of Roma Roma in the last round of Juventus 3: 1, leaves, though a small, but still an intrigue in the race for 1 place. Of course, the lag from Juventus in 4 points for 2 rounds before the finish will be cut like a fairy tale, because Juve needs to lose his two games, and Roma invariably take 6 points. Nevertheless, pursuing Juve, Roma still did not guarantee herself a second place, because Napoli comes to the heels, which does not let the capital’s “she-wolf” descend by 1 point.
The results of the last matches between the Veronese and the Romans remain in favor of the metropolitan team. In the game of the first round of the current championship Roma in his field scored a confident victory with a score of 3: 1. Roma in guest matches goes with 6 victories in a row and despite the fact that not always "wolves" managed to keep the gate dry, Verona will most likely win. The rate: ф2 -1,5