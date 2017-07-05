Беременная на последних месяцах развлекается стойкой на голове (ВИДЕО)
Ничего себе подготовка!
It’s been a productive day so far! Productive days haven’t been happening a lot lately because that Third Trimester Fatigue is very real.. Some days all I want to do is curl up in a ball and other days I want to clean everything 😂. Life is all about balance, right? Balancing in my @sexymamamaternity shorts. #sexymamamaternity #babyhawkwatch #pregnant #pregnancy #mommytobe #iliketobumpitbumpit #instadaily #instapic #yogi #yogagirl #bumpstyle #fitbump #bestoftheday #fitmom #preggolife #fitspiration #preggo #fitspo #fitness #babyontheway #7monthspregnant #babybump #fitfam #pregnantlife #31weekspregnant #motherhood #momsofinstagram #balance #maternityfashion #fashion
Впрочем, у активных беременных точно будет, что вспомнить и будет, что рассказать новорожденному: “Когда я была беременна тобой, то до 5 месяца никто не подозревал”. Сейчас речь о 33-реку фитнес-модель Сара Стейдж.
Upside down and 31 weeks pregnant.. not a sight you see often but this is MY pregnancy. For me, getting upside down is a healthy, safe form of exercise and it’s been my way of working through the emotional part of pregnancy. My pregnancy is unique to me and no one else will experience exactly the same things that I do AND vice versa. Recently, I have gotten some pretty nasty things sent to me – In the eyes of some, I am a horrible, selfish mother who puts her physical fitness above the health of her baby. I would be lying to you if I said being judged in this way does not bother me. It does. We are all too quick to judge others, and never quick enough to consider perspectives other than our own. To those that judge me I will just say this – You do you. If the things I do don’t align with your beliefs, simply move on and keep your unkind words to yourself. Pregnancy is hard as it is and even harder when people are sending messages you that you’re “baby killer”. Just because our are different perspectives does not have to mean that one of us is wrong. Some things I do may be dangerous for another pregnant woman and vice versa. We are all unique and no two pregnancies will be the same. In the meantime, I will continue to get upside down because it feels good and it’s been my go-to place to flip my perspective on things, that is as long as it feels right and comfortable to me and my baby. Lastly, there’s a human with feelings behind every Instagram account so please remember to be kind, ALWAYS! That is all, Friends! Happy Saturday! #babyhawkwatch #31weekspregnant #pregnant #pregnancy #upsidedown #babycountdown #preggolife #preggo #yogi #yogagirl #mommytobe #motherhood #momsofinstagram #fitmom #momlife #iliketobumpitbumpit #bump #bumpwatch #fitpregnancy #pregnancyworkout #fitness #bestoftheday #instadaily #instavideo #healthypregnancy #bekind #iliketobumpitbumpit @fitpregnancy @pregnancyfitness @pregnancy_fitness @pregnancyworkout @fit_moms_of_ig @pumpthebump @fitgirlsworldwide @fitgirlvideos @fitgirls_inspire @inspirepregnancy
А вот в Едрі из Техаса живот очень даже заметен, если учесть, что у нее уже примерно 8-9 месяц беременности. Правда, срок не останавливает эту девушку выполнять стойки на голове и практиковать йогу. Кстати, стойка на голове очень полезна для кровообращения, но во время беременности поднять свое тело (с весом малыша) – задача не из простых. На сайте Наша мама вы найдете всегда интересные и полезные новости для мам и детей.
Источник: 4mama.ua
